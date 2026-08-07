5 Star Trek Alien Species With Unusually Long Lifespans

"Star Trek" is all about exploring new planets and — despite Gene Roddenberry not caring about creating new civilizations — discovering new cultures. Throughout the franchise's tenure, the Enterprise and other Starfleet crews have encountered aliens of all shapes, sizes, and colors with varying lifespans. Some lived similar lengths of time as humans; others had shorter lifespans, and a few could live multiple human lifetimes. The (in)famous Q, for example, is a race of immortal, godlike beings that seemingly live indefinitely.

The Q is probably the most popular race of long-lived beings in "Star Trek," but it's far from the only one, nor is it the most fascinating. There have been characters that, without any evidence to the contrary yet, are altruistic and benevolent, like the Lanthanites. There are also those from the earliest days of the franchise that are rarely seen anymore, like the Cherons — or those who can take on any shape, like the Changelings.

None of these species are as commonly seen as the more popular Romulans, Klingons, or Vulcans, but they're just as fascinating — possibly more so since they're not as common as the others. Sure, Paramount might not have plans to green-light any new "Star Trek" shows or movies for the foreseeable future, but if and when it ever returns to the big or small screen, perhaps there will be more of the near-immortal aliens.