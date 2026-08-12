Residents In Michigan Are Suing A Data Center Over Noise Pollution

Data centers, particularly those powering AI, are coming under increasing scrutiny over issues such as high energy usage and water consumption. But residents living close to a data center in Dowagiac, Michigan, are concerned about something else: noise. For the last two years, a facility owned by Alliance Cloud Services LLC, a subsidiary of Las Vegas-based Hyperscale Data, has been upsetting its neighbors with nonstop noise. One of the residents described it as a "high-pitched whining" similar to how a clogged-up vacuum cleaner might sound — one that's running loudly day and night in your own living room. Another said the situation was like a scene from a movie where someone is being tortured with sound, adding, "That's basically what it is." In a desperate bid to bring back the peace and quiet they once enjoyed, local residents have sued Alliance Cloud Services, accusing it of failing to install adequate soundproofing equipment and of creating "excessive noise beyond its property."

The building in question has been an industrial facility of one sort or another for decades, operating without any major complaints from those living close by. But then, in 2021, it was converted into a cryptocurrency mining center. Three years later, in 2024, it started to create an unbearable racket that hasn't stopped since. In March, Dowagiac officials approved the city's very first industrial noise ordinance with limits of 65 dB during the day and 55 dB at night. The facility has already been fined for exceeding those limits, though Hyperscale is disputing the findings. Meanwhile, the noise continues 24 hours a day, and affected residents have claimed it's so disruptive that they don't even want to open windows or spend time outside in the yard.