US Data Centers Want More Space - So They're Coming For People's Homes

Data centers are already reshaping rural skylines, straining local water supplies, and — as one Iowa campground's regulars found out over July 4 — pushing regular campers out of their usual spots to make room for data center construction crews. Now, to make matters worse, it seems that data centers are coming for people's homes. According to reports, several homeowners, retirees, and even mobile home residents across the country are being told to pack it up and leave, all so a data center or the transmission lines for a data center can go up there instead.

In Georgia, Georgia Power has been pushing to build a new transmission line to help provide energy capacity to meet the demand from new data centers. But to accomplish this task, the company needs to acquire more than 300 parcels of land. Based on reports, the company is taking no chances at homeowners not selling, either, with some telling CBS News that they made a deal to sell because they felt forced to, otherwise the company might have used eminent domain to acquire the property.

This isn't the only story of this type, either. Over in Kentucky, residents of a mobile home park received a letter giving them just 90 days to vacate after their landlord quietly put the property under contract with an unnamed Fortune 500 company that's planning to build a 2,000-acre data center. Despite all this, though, President Trump continues to push for more data centers across America, even appearing in interviews to try and convince Americans that more AI data centers is a good thing. Unfortunately, for some families, that appears to be far from the truth.