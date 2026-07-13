The AI Data Center Boom Is Having An Unexpected Effect On Local Campers

AI data centers require a lot of power to keep things running, and that does more harm than just driving up utility prices. In addition to consuming massive amounts of resources and emitting air and noise pollution, these facilities have unexpected downwind effects on locals. One of these is impacting campers, including regulars at an Iowa campground who travel there on an annual basis.

This Fourth of July, campers looking to spend the holiday weekend at Unhitched Sleepy Hollow RV Park in eastern Iowa struggled to find space to park their vehicles. That's because, as the campground's manager, Stephanie Chrisman, told ABC affiliate KCRG, 85 percent of the space is currently occupied by workers helping to build data centers in the area.

It's not the only campground in the region that's at capacity. Many AI projects currently under construction are getting closer to national parks and nearby campsites, turning places that are usually recreational into long-term housing for workers. The campgrounds are far cheaper than hotels in the area, costing as little as a third as much as even the cheapest daily lodging options in the region. These temporary residents can be great for the campgrounds, which usually see their capacity fall during the off-season. However, in addition to being a pretty clear symbol of how unaffordable housing has become across the country, it's another example of how AI data centers impact locals in ways no one could have predicted.