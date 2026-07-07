The Unexpected Way A Data Center Project Is Threatening Nashville Zoo's Most Sensitive Animals

Maintaining the current trajectory of AI development requires computing power. This computing power doesn't come out of thin air and relies on data centers, which is the key factor in why these facilities keep popping up. The situation is only getting worse. Arguably, not much thought is put into the environmental impact of new data center operations, and many will be built in drought-stricken areas. Climate change debate aside, locals often push back against "compute factories" when it hits home, so to speak. For instance, residents of Newton County, Georgia, were openly unhappy with Meta's new data center constructed in the area, citing water supply issues.

This is becoming a central issue in the United States. Reports of Amazon data centers burning through 2.5 billion gallons of water in a year were nothing but a confirmation of what critics of AI's environmental impact already knew. Though the particular headline may have slipped under the radar for many, Nashville residents rallied against the construction of DC Blox's new data center, surprisingly, to protect animals in a nearby zoo. From what exactly?

Well, data centers are doing more than just driving up utility prices. In addition to impacting the water supply, the facilities also introduce noise pollution and infrasound, which can have a significant impact on the endangered animals in the Nashville Zoo. Fortunately, the Nashville Zoo data center sparked public outcry. The petition collected over 520,000 signatures, and the city's mayor, Freddie O'Connell, filed a piece of legislation to acquire the vacant plot of land where DC Blox was planning to construct the data center.