This Tech Startup Wants To Put A Mini Nvidia Data Center In Your Home - Here's Why

As with most big things involving AI these days, though, not everyone is convinced that this will be as great of an idea as Span makes it out to be. That's because many have posted online about how dangerous this feels as a security or theft issue, with one person on Reddit noting that there is a very big reason data centers tend to have as much security as they do. Others pointed out convenience-related issues, such as noise pollution, service intervals, or young kids using it as baseball target practice.

Others are also concerned about how easy it might make it for companies to harvest your online data. If your internet does run through the company as the implications suggest, then Span — and whatever other company has access to the database — could potentially use it to pull information about what websites you might be visiting and more. This is one of the issues with using public Wi-Fi networks, which is why many people recommend never using them in the first place. For now, the exact nature of how (or when) everything will work is still in the air. However, with the first iteration of its plan set to happen later this year, it shouldn't take long to see how Span's big — or small, rather — data center idea works out.