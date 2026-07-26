Why Are Data Centers Moving Into Rural Areas?

The GenAI boom has sparked a sharp increase of data centers across the U.S. While such facilities were already scattered about, most were in unpopulated areas like the open plains of Virginia. As tech firms continue to seek out readily available land and more affordable utility costs, though, these data centers have begun to encroach upon smaller, rural communities, and the residents of those communities are concerned.

A data center serves various digital and AI purposes, and it requires multiple types of resources, including physical space to house servers and components, electricity to power everything, and water to keep it all cool. Compared to land closer to major metropolitan areas, which are both dwindling and becoming more expensive, rural areas tend to have a surplus of the resources a data center needs at attractive prices. It's precisely this reason why the residents in rural areas have become increasingly worried about new data center developments taking up space, creating environmental harm, and driving up the general cost of living in the area.