What It's Actually Like To Live Near A Data Center

There has been a lot of data and research into the impact of AI data centers on the environment. Large sites owned by tech giants such as Amazon's data centers reportedly use billions of gallons of water per year. Where there were once peaceful pastures and farmlands, data centers have taken advantage of low real estate and utility costs of rural areas, turning these areas into a nightmare for some people. According to Newsweek, there are data centers in all 50 states.

For those who live near a data center, the reality of living near one is not great. In the case of an Indiana family, they say a data center was the reason nearby houses were bought and later demolished to make way for what may be Amazon's largest data center in the U.S. Still, there are those who don't mind AI data centers being built or ones that are already in their area as it's been pointed out in Reddit communities.

A family in Georgia claims a data center that was previously built is now forcing them from their home as the utility company adds new transmission lines on their property. The video's owner says city is taking their house using eminent domain, which states the government can take private property and turn it into public use. That story got national news headlines at CBS, where it's reported that Georgia Power's need for more infrastructure is forcing several homeowners to either leave their home behind or reduce their property lines, as is revealed in a TikTok video.