5 Features iPhone Owners Originally Hated That Aged Into Fan Favorites

The iPhone has been around for almost 20 years now. In this period, it underwent several iterations, design changes, and bold ideas that were sometimes initially hated by iPhone owners and proved to be the right call years later. There are also examples of good features that suffered from terrible execution and were finally done right like Siri. The assistant was considered so innovative when it was released, then it got a lot of backlash as it lagged behind the competition for years, and now Apple is finally redeeming itself with the upcoming Siri AI on iOS 27. Features such as bigger screens, swipe gestures, and the notch on the iPhone X were all originally hated.

All of these features eventually became popular, and gradually, users ran to upgrade their devices for these very perks. Steve Jobs believed that customers don't know what they want until they're presented with something new, so innovating and refining those innovations despite backlash seems to be how Apple operates.

With rumors regarding the all-new foldable iPhone and a complete redesign in 2027 for the 20th anniversary of the iPhone, Apple will surely face more backlash for being too innovative or not innovative enough, but then, as customers have been doing throughout all those years, they will likely embrace the changes.