5 Hidden iPhone Camera Settings That Will Level Up Your Photos

When the iPhone first hit the market in 2007, I never imagined it would become a part of my professional picture-taking process. Even though I've always had a love of imagery, and I was slinging around a video camera professionally at the time too, photography was yet to stick. But the iPhone quickly made it a hobby. Its portability felt like a flashback to the disposable cameras of my childhood, and having mobile access to email, music, and the internet made it easy for me to keep the iPhone — and its camera — with me at all times.

Nowadays, the camera system is why many people choose the iPhone over other options. There are a lot of things your iPhone camera app can do, though many of the features are accessible through settings that are tucked away in the software or are otherwise difficult to spot. These can go completely overlooked by users who aren't familiar with them. A less-used feature like Photographic Styles can add a whole new dimension to your photography. Moreover, manually controlling the AE/AF and Macro settings allows you to fine-tune your shots.

I've been pushing the iPhone camera and its many features to their limits for nearly two decades now, and I've singled out some tough-to-find settings that can help photographers of all experience and skill levels improve the pictures they take on a daily basis.