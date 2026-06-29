8 Things Your iPhone Camera App Can Do (Besides Taking Pictures)

Alongside the latest iPhone 17 series, which is equipped with a 48MP camera system, Apple's Camera app for iOS is more powerful than ever. It's no longer just for snapping photos that you can save in your personal album or upload to social media, as the app has developed into a multi-function tool — if you know everything that it can do.

Taking pictures with the iPhone's Camera app can get pretty deep with all of the settings and modes that are available. However, did you know that the app can also record special videos, make conversions and translations, and give you information about what's in front of you? These are all possible without the need to launch any other app on your iPhone.

Some of these functions require an internet connection, and some of them need to be activated in the Camera menu under your iPhone's Settings. They're all helpful in one way or another though, so read on to find out if any particularly catch your eye.