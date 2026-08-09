What Phone Is Spider-Man Using In Brand New Day?

Samsung's "Brand New Day" ad features Ned and Spider-Man, and it was released on July 22, in time to promote the film's premiere. The commercial doesn't name the Galaxy Z Flip 8, but it implies this is the handset Peter's Fabricator is building by describing it as a "flip phone with intelligent AI for communications on the go." The ad also shows the Fabricator "creating additional device to stay one step ahead," without naming that handset. It's the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which has a distinct passport-style look and is the device that Ned probably uses.

The ad explains why Spider-Man prefers foldables. Apparently, traditional handsets aren't good enough for the life of a superhero. Spidey has a box full of broken handsets that were damaged during action. That's when Peter gets the idea to make a foldable phone. Separately, Ned is using the Spidey Tracker on his Galaxy Z Fold to follow Spider-Man through New York.

That said, the phones used in the movie aren't the newest Flip and Fold models shown in the ad, which were not available at the time the movie was shot. Batalon confirmed in a statement included in Samsung's marketing materials for "Brand New Day" that they used different devices on set. The actor said: "Getting to use the Fold 7 and Galaxy Watch on set was a cool experience, and I'm excited to officially join Team Galaxy as a natural extension beyond the movie."