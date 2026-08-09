What Phone Is Spider-Man Using In Brand New Day?
Android users who are fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and Tom Holland's Spider-Man probably noticed that our friendly neighborhood superhero uses a foldable phone, as seen in the first "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer. This and the June trailer just ahead of the film's premier on July 31, 2026, show Spider-Man watching reels featuring Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya), and he's doing so on a Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone. No spoilers here since this is information featured in the trailers and in the Samsung promotions, but the two clips confirm that Peter is an Android phone user and that he's been using at least one foldable phone over several years, from Ned and MJ's first day at MIT to their final semester.
Samsung launched three new foldable phones on July 22, including the Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Fold 8, which were available for preorder around the "Brand New Day" release. The South Korean company partnered with Sony for the "Spider-Man" movie, turning its foldables into official Spidey phones, though the characters never mention what types of handsets they use. Samsung also released the Spidey Tracker app that Ned developed in the movie.
What Samsung foldables were used in the movie?
Samsung's "Brand New Day" ad features Ned and Spider-Man, and it was released on July 22, in time to promote the film's premiere. The commercial doesn't name the Galaxy Z Flip 8, but it implies this is the handset Peter's Fabricator is building by describing it as a "flip phone with intelligent AI for communications on the go." The ad also shows the Fabricator "creating additional device to stay one step ahead," without naming that handset. It's the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which has a distinct passport-style look and is the device that Ned probably uses.
The ad explains why Spider-Man prefers foldables. Apparently, traditional handsets aren't good enough for the life of a superhero. Spidey has a box full of broken handsets that were damaged during action. That's when Peter gets the idea to make a foldable phone. Separately, Ned is using the Spidey Tracker on his Galaxy Z Fold to follow Spider-Man through New York.
That said, the phones used in the movie aren't the newest Flip and Fold models shown in the ad, which were not available at the time the movie was shot. Batalon confirmed in a statement included in Samsung's marketing materials for "Brand New Day" that they used different devices on set. The actor said: "Getting to use the Fold 7 and Galaxy Watch on set was a cool experience, and I'm excited to officially join Team Galaxy as a natural extension beyond the movie."
The Galaxy Z Flip and Fold chronology in the MCU
Given the massive success of "Brand New Day" at the box office, Samsung's decision to partner with Sony for the release of its 2026 foldables is notable. The new "Spider-Man" movie made $932 million globally during the opening weekend, $360 million of which came from the U.S. and Canada. The latter is a new record at the box office, with "Brand New Day" dethroning "Avengers: Endgame," which made $357 million during its opening weekend in 2019. There's no measurable correlation between the film's success and Galaxy Z preorders, but the movie gives Samsung prominent product placement for its newest foldables.
Spider-Man aside, the new Galaxy foldables have been selling well during the preorder period. On July 29, Samsung said that preorders in India set a record for Galaxy foldables. The 2026 models reached 271,000 preorders in three days, while the 2025 versions needed 15 days to match that number. On August 5, Samsung announced that the new Galaxy Z handsets set a record for the South Korean market, with 1.44 million units being preordered from July 28 through August 3.
Since the action in "Brand New Day" spans from 2024 through sometime in 2028 (MCU years), the message is that Peter Parker has been using a Galaxy Z Flip model since 2024. In the real world, Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip 6 that year. Peter may have upgraded to a different model later. If he's using the Galaxy Z Flip 8 in 2028, it would indicate the character has kept the handset for up to two years. In the real world, Samsung will probably launch the Galaxy Z Flip 10 in 2028.