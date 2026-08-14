5 Cheaper Android Phones You Should Try Instead Of The Motorola Edge 70 Max

If you want a Motorola Edge 70 Max alternative that boasts an impressive battery capacity, the RedMagic 11S Pro is worth considering. The phone packs a massive 7,500 mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 80 W wired and equally fast wireless charging. More importantly, the battery isn't the only exciting thing about this gaming phone. It also houses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which should easily handle gaming, multitasking, and other everyday tasks. The company has paired the processor with 12 GB of RAM in the base model, which should be plenty for most use cases.

Other highlights of the RedMagic 11S Pro include a 6.85-inch OLED display with a 1,216 x 2,688 resolution, Wi-Fi 7 support, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. You also get Android 16 with the company's user interface layer on top. The company promised two Android updates and three years of security updates, which isn't as great as some other brands.

Experts have mostly good things to say about the phone and appreciate the phone's liquid cooling that allows it to get the most out of the Qualcomm chip. However, the camera performance is one drawback of the phone, and it captures average-quality shots. It's also important to keep in mind that the phone has a gamer aesthetic that not everyone will appreciate. The RedMagic 11S Pro will cost you $799 for the base model and can be purchased from the company's website in two color options.