Where Are Nothing Smartphones Actually Made?

Sure, carrying around the latest iPhone or Samsung flagship comes with a sense of immense pride, but not everyone is willing to pay an arm and a leg for the prestige. For those looking to get the best value for their dollar, smartphones like the Nothing Phone (4a) deliver premium performance that many brands simply can't match for the price, alongside a unique look. Still, as a budget-centric brand, it's perfectly understandable to feel a bit cautious about the quality and wonder if there's any cost-cutting involved. And to answer that, we first have to look at where Nothing smartphones are made.

Well, digging into who owns the Nothing company, the founder and CEO (and the former founder of OnePlus) is Carl Pei — a Beijing-born entrepreneur who grew up in Sweden. So, it wouldn't be a stretch to assume that the production takes place in China. Though some of the manufacturing did take place in China in the very beginning (and some components are bound to be sourced from there), Nothing — headquartered in London – is increasingly moving its production to India. One of the factories is located in South India (Chennai, to be precise), where the Nothing Phone (3) was produced. India is, of course, one of the brand's main markets, so the company itself clearly wants to make its products locally. There's even a whole initiative referred to as "Make in India," and it seems that Nothing is sticking to its guns. Case in point: In 2025, Nothing partnered up with Optiemus Infracom — a prominent Indian mobile retailer and manufacturer — aiming to build another factory in the country. But is that a good thing?