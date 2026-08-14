Where Are Nothing Smartphones Actually Made?
Sure, carrying around the latest iPhone or Samsung flagship comes with a sense of immense pride, but not everyone is willing to pay an arm and a leg for the prestige. For those looking to get the best value for their dollar, smartphones like the Nothing Phone (4a) deliver premium performance that many brands simply can't match for the price, alongside a unique look. Still, as a budget-centric brand, it's perfectly understandable to feel a bit cautious about the quality and wonder if there's any cost-cutting involved. And to answer that, we first have to look at where Nothing smartphones are made.
Well, digging into who owns the Nothing company, the founder and CEO (and the former founder of OnePlus) is Carl Pei — a Beijing-born entrepreneur who grew up in Sweden. So, it wouldn't be a stretch to assume that the production takes place in China. Though some of the manufacturing did take place in China in the very beginning (and some components are bound to be sourced from there), Nothing — headquartered in London – is increasingly moving its production to India. One of the factories is located in South India (Chennai, to be precise), where the Nothing Phone (3) was produced. India is, of course, one of the brand's main markets, so the company itself clearly wants to make its products locally. There's even a whole initiative referred to as "Make in India," and it seems that Nothing is sticking to its guns. Case in point: In 2025, Nothing partnered up with Optiemus Infracom — a prominent Indian mobile retailer and manufacturer — aiming to build another factory in the country. But is that a good thing?
Is Made in India a problem?
There was a time (after WWII) when products made in Japan were considered poor quality. In fact, it wasn't until well into the '70s that this particular "Made in" sticker became synonymous with the good stuff. It's the same thing with India, when you think about it. We're all very used to everything being produced in China, so much so that we can reasonably expect most tech gadgets to actually come from one of these factories. However, India is a force to be reckoned with in terms of smartphone production – second largest in the world, mind you. Yes, Nothing phones are made in India, but guess what else is? Many iPhone 17 models are also produced there. Samsung Galaxy S26? Produced in Samsung's Noida Plant located in the Republic of India. The list goes on from there. Oppo, Motorola, Realme — if it's a phone and it's smart, there's a high chance that India is its birthplace.
So why are Nothing phones so cheap? A better question is, why are Samsung and iPhone so expensive? When you purchase, say, an Apple product, you're not paying just for the hardware but also the R&D, the software experience, Apple's ecosystem, and ultimately, that iconic logo. After all, people are willing to pay the premium, which is where supply and demand take over. For example, Nothing Headphone 1 is one of the best budget alternatives for AirPods Max, but despite coming close in quality, they're significantly cheaper because they are not Apple. Rather, Nothing is a newer name that's very much still finding its place on the market.