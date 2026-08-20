4 Smart Accessories For Your Lanyard

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Although people might typically use a lanyard to hold an ID badge or keep keys, it has many more uses. That is because it also works for carrying other items, like palm-sized gadgets you didn't know you needed. For professionals who are jumping from a meeting to an event and then onto public transportation, a lanyard keeps technology close at hand without depending on bags.

There are several accessories you can attach to a lanyard to help in daily life. Small power banks, for example, can keep your phone juiced up, and even if the capacity is not as large as a traditional power bank, it can make a difference in an emergency. Others might connect the lanyard to a smart home routine via a programmable NFC tag. The point is, you can adapt it to different situations. Here then are four smart accessories for a lanyard, designed for anyone who likes to take their tech on the go.