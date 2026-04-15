10 Handy Uses For NFC Tags Around The House

Most people know NFC (Near Field Communication) as the thing you use for contactless payments, like Apple Pay, and then don't think about it again. But there's more to it: Those small, inexpensive NFC tags can help automate much of your daily routine. You don't need to open any apps, repeat voice commands, or search through menus. For about a quarter each, they can turn almost any surface in your home into a smart, automated trigger.

NFC offers a balance between complicated smart home setups and everyday convenience. It works faster than voice assistants, feels more purposeful than scheduled automations, and costs much less than most smart devices. When you start putting tags around your home, you stop focusing on apps and start thinking about moments like leaving the house, going to bed, cooking dinner, or starting work.

In this guide, we'll share some practical ways to use NFC tags at home. If you have an Android phone or a newer iPhone with Shortcuts, you're ready to get started. It's just a matter of putting that NFC chip to use. One thing to keep in mind is that tapping an NFC chip with your phone only triggers an action on the device, usually launching an automation workflow you've already set up using apps like Shortcuts, Tasker, or Google Home. All of the examples below assume that the underlying automation is already in place, which may require some technical know-how or smart accessories to get set up.