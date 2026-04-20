7 Palm-Sized Gadgets You Didn't Know You Needed

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It's probably fair to say that if there are two words that describe the march of technology in the 21st century, they are "miniaturization" and "convergence." Our technology keeps shrinking, but at the same time, it becomes more versatile. Consider your smartphone. It's thin and small enough to fit in your pocket, yet it's taken over the work of several other devices.

In the late 20th century, we'd have to pack a camera, a portable radio, a notepad, a portable TV, a handheld video game console, a laptop computer, and an old-school mobile phone to mimic even a fraction of a smartphone's power. And the smartphone can still do even more besides!

But being a jack-of-all-trades isn't always the best thing. Sometimes what you need is to whip out a tiny, palm-sized gadget that's designed to do one job, and do it well. We rooted through Amazon to identify highly-rated palm-sized gadgets with favorable professional reviews, so you can pretend you're Batman when you're out and about. Why not peruse this list of candidates for your personal utility belt?