Why Did PlayStation Stop Making Handheld Gaming Consoles?

When PlayStation released the PlayStation Portable (PSP) in 2005, it successfully filled the hunger for a handheld version of the popular PlayStation 2 console. Sony began sunsetting the original PSP in 2012, releasing the Vita as its successor in February 2012 – the hope was to ride the wave of the PSP, which sold over 76 million units by the time it was discontinued in 2014. However, the Vita failed so spectacularly at becoming a viable handheld version of the PS3 that it didn't even reach a quarter of the sales of the PSP. In fact, by the time it was discontinued in 2019, Vita had only sold just 10-15 million units, prompting PlayStation to stop making handhelds ... rather abruptly, as it turned out.

Sony announced the PS Vita in early 2011, and at the time, the PSP was still in production. So it was a bit strange when Sony announced it was ending production of the PS Vita without naming its successor (though rumors of a potential PS Vita 2 have lingered for years). This was a clear indicator that Sony was exiting the handheld console market (at least for the time being). Sony even announced that it was shutting down the PS Vita store by January 2027, which came with the highly divisive decision to ditch physical disc production by 2028. It did release the PlayStation Portal for the PS5, but that is more of a remote play accessory than a true standalone handheld console. It at least showed that Sony still has some interest in handheld gaming, though.