Data Centers Vs. Property Value: How AI Could Change The Price Of Your Home

Data centers are showing up in cities, towns, and farmland across the country. With more than 4,100 data centers in the United States, they appear as giant windowless buildings that require a lot of power to operate the artificial intelligence (AI) that powers well-known brands like Claude, ChatGPT, and Copilot. Data centers have made news headlines for raising electricity and water bills -— with Amazon's data centers using over two billion gallons in a year -— but they may be doing more than that for (or to) your home.

A study from George Mason University's Center for Regional Analysis uncovered that homes may actually be worth more if they are near a data center. The report found that the prices of homes in the area of Virginia colloquially known as "data center alley" are worth more than similar homes located farther away from data centers. This goes for all types of homes, including single-family units, townhomes, and condominiums. The farther away a home was from a data center, the lower its sales price tended to be, according to the study. However, there may be more to it than just being near a data center.

Data suggest that this phenomenon is linked to a few different aspects, including access to transportation, the job market, and infrastructure. Homes are built near power, utilities, and where the internet already exists, and the same is true for AI data centers. That desirability also correlates to the increased price for homes in the area, not just being near an AI data center.