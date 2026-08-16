Anker Vs. Ugreen: Which Mobile Accessory Brand Is Best For You?

On price, Ugreen generally beats Anker where we can directly compare them. For example, a Ugreen 20Ah power bank with 165W total output has a sticker price $20 lower than a similar one from Anker. The pattern repeats with a 10Ah 45W pack, whose suggested price is $60 with Anker and $55 from Ugreen. Both companies also tend to offer coupons and sales, especially during shopping events like Black Friday.

Not all the company's products are interchangeable though. Ugreen and Anker may offer the same 65W wall adapter, for example, but Anker's model is from 2022 and weighs more.

Ugreen has also tried to stand out by incorporating some whimsy into its products. The company's Uno series includes digital displays featuring an anthropomorphic face. When you're not charging, you can protect the plug prongs with a magnetic foot cover.

The company also offers an Uno cable that charges your phone while a tiny connector-end display smiles at you. If you prefer more utility, Ugreen also make display-equipped cables that show metrics like electrical current and voltage instead. Those extra features can come in handy, and it's why your next USB charger should have a digital display.