Anker Vs. Ugreen: Which Mobile Accessory Brand Is Best For You?
Anker and Ugreen are two leading sellers of mobile charging accessories including wireless chargers, USB hubs and docks, and cables. If you search through Amazon or Google, looking for wall adapters, you're bound to find both names in all of your results. They also offer similar products, often in the same black, gray and metallic blue color schemes. This might lead you to the next logical question: Which one is better?
Both brands are among the best chargers according to user reviews, though Anker has been more aggressive in chasing after the North American market and has more headline presence. That said, Ugreen has the overall edge on price these days and is more ambitious at integrating extra features into your typical metal-and-plastic blocks. In head-to-head comparisons from SmartGearOutlet, Ugreen has a slight edge over Anker on charging performance. We'll spell out the more notable differences in detail to help you make that choice for yourself.
Why choose Ugreen over Anker?
On price, Ugreen generally beats Anker where we can directly compare them. For example, a Ugreen 20Ah power bank with 165W total output has a sticker price $20 lower than a similar one from Anker. The pattern repeats with a 10Ah 45W pack, whose suggested price is $60 with Anker and $55 from Ugreen. Both companies also tend to offer coupons and sales, especially during shopping events like Black Friday.
Not all the company's products are interchangeable though. Ugreen and Anker may offer the same 65W wall adapter, for example, but Anker's model is from 2022 and weighs more.
Ugreen has also tried to stand out by incorporating some whimsy into its products. The company's Uno series includes digital displays featuring an anthropomorphic face. When you're not charging, you can protect the plug prongs with a magnetic foot cover.
The company also offers an Uno cable that charges your phone while a tiny connector-end display smiles at you. If you prefer more utility, Ugreen also make display-equipped cables that show metrics like electrical current and voltage instead. Those extra features can come in handy, and it's why your next USB charger should have a digital display.
Why choose Anker over Ugreen?
There are a few niches Anker covers that Ugreen doesn't. Anker's Nano series trade away big wattages and multiple ports for pocketable sizes. Anker's 20W Nano charger, for example, is smaller than a cube cut from a standard stick of butter. While Ugreen sells its Uno charger at 65W, Anker makes a tinier touchscreen charger at 45W.
Another aspect we consider in Anker's favor that may seem counterintuitive to you is the fact that it has issued product recalls. Anker initiated six of them in the United States between 2023 and 2025, including one involving over 1 million power banks after reports of fires and explosions. Either way, you're more than sure to get tons of mileage out of an Anker or Ugreen power bank or wall charger, so long as you don't lose or abuse them.