Are TP Link Solar Powered Cameras Reliable? Here's What Customers Say

If you are looking to keep an eye on your house, porch, or deliveries while you are away, an outdoor security camera can be your eyes away from home. There are even solar powered cameras that harness the sun to keep them running. There is one recommendation that owners believe is a rather good choice for anyone looking for enhanced security and that they say is quite reliable. The TP Link Tapo SolarCam is a high-tech, solar-powered security camera that allows users to monitor their home.

Owners on Reddit say it is a reliable device that holds its charge due to the conveniently attached solar panel. Many also believe it offers a clear view and moves smoothly to capture anything going on. One Reddit user used five TP Link Tapo cameras to watch several different areas of their house and yard. Another customer that reviewed the security camera on Amazon also called the TP Link Tapo C402 Kit a reliable solar-powered camera. When it comes to expert reviewers, the camera even made the PCMag editors' choice for wireless outdoor security cameras. Even Consumer Reports published that TP Link makes one of the best outdoor security cameras. The price for the C402 model is also something to consider when shopping for a solar powered camera. At around $47.99, it's an affordable kit that Amazon owners say is easy to install and pair with a smartphone, Alexa, and Google.