Are TP Link Solar Powered Cameras Reliable? Here's What Customers Say
If you are looking to keep an eye on your house, porch, or deliveries while you are away, an outdoor security camera can be your eyes away from home. There are even solar powered cameras that harness the sun to keep them running. There is one recommendation that owners believe is a rather good choice for anyone looking for enhanced security and that they say is quite reliable. The TP Link Tapo SolarCam is a high-tech, solar-powered security camera that allows users to monitor their home.
Owners on Reddit say it is a reliable device that holds its charge due to the conveniently attached solar panel. Many also believe it offers a clear view and moves smoothly to capture anything going on. One Reddit user used five TP Link Tapo cameras to watch several different areas of their house and yard. Another customer that reviewed the security camera on Amazon also called the TP Link Tapo C402 Kit a reliable solar-powered camera. When it comes to expert reviewers, the camera even made the PCMag editors' choice for wireless outdoor security cameras. Even Consumer Reports published that TP Link makes one of the best outdoor security cameras. The price for the C402 model is also something to consider when shopping for a solar powered camera. At around $47.99, it's an affordable kit that Amazon owners say is easy to install and pair with a smartphone, Alexa, and Google.
What users like and don't like about the TP Link camera
Customers who have the TP Link Tapo camera say they enjoy several features outside of its solar-charging ability. Reviews on Amazon say that owners find it to be functional with its included battery pack to keep it running if it's in shade or at night, increasing its reliability if it doesn't get enough solar power. Another comment left on Amazon shares that the owner found the TP Link Tapo solar-powered camera was a fantastic product and compared it to having Ring-level quality without paying a higher cost for a Ring camera. That makes it a fair share better than the home security cameras Consumer Reports says to avoid.
While owners find the TP Link Tapo camera to be reliable on the whole, there are a few things they dislike about it. One owner on Reddit said they didn't enjoy relying on the battery pack to charge the camera. If it died, it was frustrating to climb up to retrieve the camera. Another reviewer brought up the fact that while it did provide good video resolution, it wasn't 4K. The 402 series offers 2K, which is still good, but if you want to get more reliable footage that is easier to see, there are alternative cameras you can buy with higher-resolution cameras.
Alternatives to the TP Link camera
Ring is one of the most popular names in security cameras, and its Outdoor Cam Plus could be a reliable alternative to TP Link's offerings. It offers the same video resolution of 2K and reviews say both the camera and the solar panel are easy to mount. However, both the camera and the panel cost significantly more, with a retail price around $200.
There is also the Blink Solaris 2K+ security camera. It comes with the same 2K video quality and is a compact camera system that owners find simple to install. However, unlike the TP Tapo Link which comes with the solar panel, a solar panel for the Blink comes separately. This increases the price for the kit, bringing the total closer to $90. Amazon reviews say that due to the small size of the panel and camera, charging using the solar feature can take time, as users found it to be quite slow.
While the other models may be good alternatives to the TP Tapo Link solar powered camera, owners say it's pretty good all around. Amazon owners found it provides consistent performance, giving users more peace of mind in monitoring their home. Solar power may also help you save on your electricity bill.