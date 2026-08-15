Plan Vs. Upfront: Which Is The Cheaper Way To Buy A New Phone?

When buying a new phone, opting for a plan from a carrier is often the easiest, most straightforward solution. That being said, buying your phone outright from a supplier, like Apple, can be a huge cost-saving measure. If you're wanting to find the cheapest way to buy a brand-new phone, the latter may take a little more legwork but is more affordable in the long run.

Let's use Apple's iPhone 17 as our example for pricing things out. Buying directly through Apple, the base model iPhone 17, with the A19 chip and 256GB of storage, is $799, but if you want to keep your options open down the line and not choose a carrier up front, that will cost an additional $30, raising the price to $829. Now, if we use Verizon and go through one of its plans for an iPhone 17, the cheapest 36-month plan will cost you $78.05 a month (not including promotions, activation, and other one-time fees), which ends up totaling $2809.80 over the life of the contract. Unlike buying the phone outright from Apple, this Verizon plan does include service, so let's dig deeper to see if it's cheaper to sign up for a plan or pay upfront when buying a new smartphone.