MacBook Air Vs. Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon X1: Which Ultralight Laptop Is Better?

The battle of Mac vs. Windows is alive and well, and the top two contenders in the ultralight division are the MacBook Air and the Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon X1. Both offer a premium, portable, featherweight computing experience, but which you choose as the better of the two comes down to a few important distinctions like price, design, features, performance, and battery life. Apple's MacBook Air and the Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon X1 are also both configurable when it comes to aspects like RAM, storage, and more, so for the sake of fairness and simplicity in the comparison, we pulled prices, design, and performance metrics from the most affordable model of each lineup — the base 13-inch MacBook Air and the stock Intel ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 14 Aura Edition.In terms of price, you might be surprised to learn that the MacBook is actually the significantly cheaper of the two coming in at a starting price of $1,299 compared to the ThinkPad's $2,249.

For the Lenovo's higher price tag, though, you get double the RAM, the choice of a higher refresh rate OLED display, a pinch more battery life (if you choose the stock display), and a slightly lighter build with the ThinkPad Carbon X1's magnesium construction and carbon fiber lid. On the other hand, the base MacBook Air offers outstanding performance, twice the storage, more colorways, and is nearly $1,000 cheaper. It is an outstanding value and the clear overall best pick. However, that's not to say the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is not an excellent choice for some buyers, as we'll explain.