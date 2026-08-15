Not Asus, Not MSI: Consumer Reports Says This Laptop Brand Is The Most Reliable

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The expert hardware testers at Consumer Reports ranked various laptop and Chromebook models from today's market against each other based on metrics such as performance and versatility. When it comes to brand reliability, though, there's one name that consistently ranks above all others on CR's current list — and it's not Asus or even MSI. Based on estimated problem rates derived from over 75,000 Consumer Reports surveys, the most reliable laptop brand right now is Apple.

It's clear to see why Apple is one of the laptop brands with the best reputation for reliability when it holds a prestigious place in so many categories. The 2026 MacBook Air holds the top spot for reliability in CR's 12- to 13-inch laptop category. The 14-inch MacBook Pro is the most reliable option in the 14-inch laptop category. And the MacBook Pro MX2X3LL/A is rated as the most reliable laptop in the 15- to 16-inch category, plus it's among the highest-rated laptops by Consumer Reports overall.

It may be the 2024 model, but it holds up as a solid product that received top marks as a machine for work, multimedia, and general productivity when reviewed by the experienced testers at RTINGS. User sentiment also tends to support the idea that MacBooks are incredibly reliable. Even when users on Reddit report defects, it often comes with the caveat that their situations are hyper-specific. Highly upvoted comments indicate that these scenarios do not represent the vast majority of MacBook Pro users.