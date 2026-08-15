Will iPhones Ever Get Rid Of USB-C Charging Ports?
Humans may have conquered many frontiers, but when it comes to the next big leap, forget about outer space: how about the mobile handset? Never have we had access to more power or influence than with a smartphone, and Apple has been leading much of the charge to push those boundaries over the last couple of decades. So it's no big surprise there always seem to be rumors floating around about where the company could take its iPhone next. While Apple might have given way to the likes of Samsung on foldable phones, there's been on-and-off chatter about what a portless iPhone could look like and when it might go public. After all, MagSafe and Qi2 are viable wireless charging technologies that could potentially replace charging cables. So, could Apple go fully wireless with the iPhone?
The last major development we've heard on this front came during an episode in 2025 when plans for a portless iPhone were supposedly being held because of concerns such a product would go against European Union regulations requiring electronics to support USB-C. However, a spokesperson for the European Commission claimed in essence that its rules did not preclude sales of such a device. But with the state of play in the wireless charging field and ongoing government-level inquiry, we may be waiting until late 2027 at the very earliest before we hear any announcements.
Why Apple might be waiting for the EU ... again
The biggest hurdle right now that may have Apple holding back is the EU common charging regulations. As we've established, however, it's not about USB-C: rather, the commission has appointed a panel that's looking into selecting a wireless charging standard. The order for the panel notes the variety of mediums that are currently being promoted, including induction (what Qi uses), magnetic resonance, radiofrequency radiation, capacitive transfer, laser, and even acoustics. A final report is due in September 2027.
There is a good chance that the Wireless Power Consortium's (WPC) Qi technology, which is already used in thousands of consumer products, will get the final nod. Apple, which has long had a governing seat at the WPC, supposedly contributed its work on MagSafe to Qi2's Magnetic Power Profile spec. That said, the WPC does have competition, with the AirFuel Alliance being arguably its largest threat. It has developed standards based on radio frequency (RF) and resonance. AirFuel member Energous has already deployed RF charging into enterprise-level solutions for industrial environments like warehouses.
Recall that Apple had to introduce USB-C iPhone 15 series in the wake of the EU choosing that connector as its common standard. Jumping the gun today while a new wireless standard remains up in the air, so to speak, could mean the company shooting itself in the foot in terms of drafting a compliant phone design, turning supply chains on and off, and supporting buyers who've essentially ended up owning a novelty unicorn. So, if there's a portless iPhone blueprint out there, it's probably on ice right now.