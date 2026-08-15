Will iPhones Ever Get Rid Of USB-C Charging Ports?

Humans may have conquered many frontiers, but when it comes to the next big leap, forget about outer space: how about the mobile handset? Never have we had access to more power or influence than with a smartphone, and Apple has been leading much of the charge to push those boundaries over the last couple of decades. So it's no big surprise there always seem to be rumors floating around about where the company could take its iPhone next. While Apple might have given way to the likes of Samsung on foldable phones, there's been on-and-off chatter about what a portless iPhone could look like and when it might go public. After all, MagSafe and Qi2 are viable wireless charging technologies that could potentially replace charging cables. So, could Apple go fully wireless with the iPhone?

The last major development we've heard on this front came during an episode in 2025 when plans for a portless iPhone were supposedly being held because of concerns such a product would go against European Union regulations requiring electronics to support USB-C. However, a spokesperson for the European Commission claimed in essence that its rules did not preclude sales of such a device. But with the state of play in the wireless charging field and ongoing government-level inquiry, we may be waiting until late 2027 at the very earliest before we hear any announcements.