This Cyberpunk Sony Accessory Set The Stage For PlayStation VR Decades Ago

Introduced 1996, Sony sold five different versions of the Glasstron, starting with the PLM-50 (shown below). The Sony Glasstron PLM-A35 went on sale in the U.S. in 1998 with a retail price of around $500 ($1,018, adjusted for 2026 inflation), while the more advanced Glasstron PLM-S700 sold for $2,500 ($5,090, in today's money. And you thought 2026 was an expensive year for tech! Compare these prices to the $399 a modern Sony PS VR 2 headset.

Despite those prices, the Sony Glasstron received high marks in several categories, including affordability. Ergonomics were also mentioned as a strong point in an expert tech review from that era, and Sony claimed its Glasstron headsets could be worn over eyeglasses, which could account for why the device was so large. As for the components and connection cables, there were an assortment of power and video cables, making for a mess of connectors that can get tangled, twisted, and trip wearers up.

The actual headset and its two LCD screens perform some cyberpunk style optical illusions. The right and left screens act in such a way that they make the wearer's brain think they are seeing a single image, and later models had a flip-up shutter allowing the headset to be see-through. According to reviewers who testedthe device, the display looks good, but users on Reddit say it could run quite hot and strain the wearer's eyes. Fatigue and motion sickness were also problems and reasons why people ditch their VR headsets.