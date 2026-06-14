5 Reasons Why People Ditch Their VR Headsets

Virtual reality (VR) headsets promised a lot when they entered the mainstream consciousness in 2016 with the launch of the Oculus Rift. VR enthusiasts looked forward to devices immersing them in games like never before, and enabling wild adventures to exotic places like undersea worlds, ancient civilizations, and outer space. But the uptake of VR headsets has been slower than expected, with surveys suggesting that even those who already own them are using them less.

Reasons for people ditching their VR headsets include a lack of compelling content, as well as physical discomfort while using them. Also, recent sales figures suggest that interest may be shifting toward smaller form factors, such as smart glasses. These high-tech gadgets may have even passed their peak, as data from Counterpoint showed that global VR headset shipments dropped 14% year-over-year in the first half of 2025, while Omdia found that active headset usage fell by 8% in 2024.

Apple's high-profile entry into the sector hasn't reversed the trend, either. When the company launched its mixed-reality (MR) Vision Pro headset in 2024, many wondered if the tech would finally take off. But even the company that popularized the smartphone and smartwatch is still waiting for a pivotal moment to propel VR headsets into the mainstream.