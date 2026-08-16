You Can Use Your Old Android Phone As A Universal Remote - Here's How

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Misplacing your TV remote or losing it between the couch cushions doesn't have to be as frustrating as it seems. Sure, it's always a great idea to track down that remote, but in a pinch you can also use your phone, which is an excellent option if you have any old Android phones or tablets lying around. This is one of the best ways to repurpose your old Android phone and devices, too. There are actually several avenues to set this up, but the methods, or apps really, can differ slightly from TV brand to TV brand. Roku, for example, has its own app for Roku devices and TVs, as do Samsung (SmartThings), Google, and other brands. In fact, you can use this free alternative on almost any smart TV out there.

The easiest and fastest way to set this up, if your phone and TV are on the same Wi-Fi network, and they most likely are, is to use a mobile app of your choosing and connect via the local network. The aforementioned Roku app — or self-branded apps — are a great start; Amazon's Fire TV platform has its own remote app, as well. If there's no official app available, you can find nondescript apps on Google Play, like Universal TV Remote. Just be aware that third-party apps may show ads. Some devices and apps can also use Bluetooth to connect to a TV rather than Wi-Fi. The Bluetooth Remote app is a solid example of this. You can pretty much ditch your TV remote entirely if you use that as an all-in-one app, and it's free to boot.