These Are The 5 Most Popular Linux Distros In 2026

Pop!_OS is an Ubuntu-based distro developed by System76, and it has been at number five on DistroWatch's page hit ranking for the past year. Linus Tech Tips on YouTube might have some influence on that, as Linus chose to switch to Pop!_OS on all of his computers (not his first time with the distro, either). The distro focuses on productivity with its fluid windows, easy search navigation, and simple means to keep the desktop free of clutter. There's a lot of discourse about Pop!_OS on Reddit. Most of it is praise, saying that once they switched over, they never looked back. Others added that "It's clean and fast af," as well as uber customizable, which is typically one of Linux's appeals.

However, some users warn newbies that the distro doesn't work well with older hardware, specifically GPUs. Some have also had issues with it not being one of the most stable distros out there. Chris Titus Tech (not to be confused with the stand-up comedian) on YouTube explicitly warned new users to avoid Pop!_OS for a couple of reasons that include memory leaks and the Cosmic desktop being the heaviest desktop environment out of all the Linux distros.

That said, it would probably be okay if you're a seasoned Linux user and can handle any instability or hardware malfunctions you run into. So if you're one of the half-million Windows users switching to Linux, it's probably best to start with a different distro, like Mint, to begin your Linux journey.