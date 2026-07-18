4 Disadvantages Of Using Microsoft Word Instead Of Google Docs

If you ask anyone what the best word processor is, the answer will most likely be Microsoft Word. You can create and edit documents, do some advanced formatting, create forms and complex diagrams, spellcheck your text, and even track your changes. If you are using Word for Microsoft 365, in particular, you also get access to cloud features and Copilot, an AI assistant that is integrated into Windows 11 and various Microsoft 365 applications. Word also has numerous plugins available exclusively for it, extending its functionality. It has a long-standing history and a big community that has rendered support for decades. Then there's Google Docs, a worthy contender.

To be clear, this is not about which is better between the two. If we pit them against each other, feature by feature, Word will definitely be the winner. This doesn't automatically mean that Word is better than Google Docs in all scenarios, though. Sometimes people want a word processor that is easier to get into, doesn't paywall the offline desktop experience, is natively cloud-based, and doesn't lead to compatibility issues.

When you consider criteria like this, that's when MS Word starts to show some cracks compared to its competitor. Google Docs, along with Google Sheets and Slides, is one of the reasons Microsoft 365 is not needed for the average user who doesn't require an advanced suite of productivity tools. It does simple document creation and editing well, as well as online collaboration and sharing.