What Happens To Your Files When A Cloud Storage Service Shuts Down Or Fails?
With the cloud, you can store files like photos, videos, documents, presentations, and more, in a secure, off-site location, stored on servers. You don't have to worry about a computer or hard drive malfunction and loss of data. Though there are many things you should not store in the cloud, it's great for backing up non-sensitive information. But the cloud isn't completely foolproof, and the concept gives some people pause. What happens if a service you use shuts down or fails? What if the company goes out of business, or if there's a crash or a hack? How about when you decide you no longer want to pay? Where does your data go, can you get it back, and does the company keep it anyway?
Those are some of the reasons people have concerns about cloud storage. In short, most companies provide fair warning before a planned shutdown, giving you ample time to find another place where you can migrate your data. This has happened already with services like the recently discontinued Samsung Cloud Gallery Sync and Drive features, with the company urging customers to switch to Microsoft OneDrive to avoid permanent file deletion. Once the service ceases or you end your partnership with the provider, the cloud storage company should not have any ownership stake over your files. But the contents are usually kept for a short grace period until they are eventually deleted. Nonetheless, it's important to understand how this works and what to do to keep your files safe.
Cloud service shutdowns
Service closures can happen, and are especially cause for concern when it comes to the cloud. Typically, notice will include a deadline to relocate your files. The company may even provide instructions on how to migrate them. This happened with China-based NetEase back in 2025, as well as with GoGrid and Joyent. A decade ago, the Ubuntu One service was shut down and users were given about three months to relocate their content. In each case, there was fair warning. If this doesn't happen and you wake up one morning to discover that the cloud provider is gone, you can look into backup recovery services, but they're not very likely to work. Your best safeguard is to sign up with reputable companies and stay informed. If you notice red flags, especially if you decide to go with a smaller, lesser-known cloud services provider, consider moving or copying your data before it's too late.
If a company itself doesn't completely shut down but there's an issue with its servers, most cloud providers have multiple backups of their own servers to ensure that there are failsafes and redundancies. Thus, many machines in a chain reaction in different locations would have to break down for your data to be completely lost. So, you shouldn't worry about not ever being able to retrieve your data, though temporary disruptions are more common. With hacking, there's also the risk of your personal data getting into the wrong hands. But that's a completely different can of worms.
What happens if you cancel or downgrade
What if you cancel or downgrade a plan to cut costs or store locally instead? If you downgrade iCloud, Apple advises to download or remove content that is over and above the free tier first to ensure there's no data loss. Both Apple and Google note that your files may be accessible for a limited period of time, which is good news in case you change your mind. It's usually about 30 days for iCloud. Google gives an up to two-year grace period before your files are purged entirely, and the company is clear about not claiming ownership of your content. With Microsoft OneDrive, if you cancel or change your plan, your files above the free quota remain temporarily accessible, but are read-only, so you can't make edits, but you can download or delete them. After about six months, Microsoft may warn that the overage files will be permanently deleted. Dropbox, meanwhile, says over-quota Basic accounts may stop syncing and can face other restrictions, and that if the account remains over the limit, files might be deleted after advance notice.
Your best bet for peace of mind is to keep a backup of that backup. It could be on a local hard drive or a secondary cloud service. You could also use cloud storage for everything and back up the most critical files to a local hard drive as well. This way, if there's ever data loss via the cloud, whether it's because the company has ceased its service or you have canceled a plan, you won't lose everything.