5 Lesser Known Cloud Storage Services You Should Try Instead Of Dropbox

Although Dropbox is one of the cloud storage services users use most, it's far from the only platform available to store your files. The internet offers many services for anyone who wants more space to save things away from their computer, including many little-known options that can help anyone who wants to avoid big companies like Google or Microsoft.

Even if you don't subscribe to a cloud storage service yet, they can help a lot. Files stored on your phone or computer can face possible technical failures that may happen to those devices. Without warning, you could lose access to important photos or documents, which wouldn't happen if they were also in the cloud.

Whether you want an alternative to it and other cloud storage services, since there's simply no need for Dropbox anymore, or you're looking for more options to consider, we selected the best choices for you. Our selection process took into consideration aspects like price, features, and reliability, and prioritized lesser-known platforms. You can read more about our criteria in-depth later on.