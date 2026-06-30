8 Things Your Google Drive Can Do (Besides Saving Files)

Before platforms like Google Drive made it possible for people to collaborate in real time on documents, we had to use the dreaded round-robin method. This is where one person creates a document, and then it's passed back and forth between team members as they each make changes. Anyone who has tried to unravel the tracked changes in a Word document that's been passed around knows the special terror of seeing all that colored text. Even worse, if the document is sent to multiple people at the same time, some poor soul has to merge the changes. Yikes!

Google Drive neatly solves this entire headache, and if you're still doing the round-robin thing, you need to convince your colleagues that there's a better way. With Google Drive, there's only one live version of a document. Everyone can see all the changes and comments made by everyone else in real time. We already mentioned the revision history feature, but you can also switch to suggestion mode, where you can make provisional changes to a document without altering it, and then others can review, accept, or reject those changes.

Anyone you share a document with is assigned a role. You can make someone a viewer, commenter, or editor of a document. It's why we've named Google's collaboration technology one of the essential apps for every remote worker. It really is that much of a game-changer. And if you're feeling really adventurous, you can take real-time editing to the extreme because Google Drive allows multiple people to edit the same doc at the same time. It's a scary thought at first, but it's pretty easy to get the hang of it, and version history is always there to help you recover from any potential disasters.