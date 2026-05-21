Why There's Simply No Need For Scanners Anymore

Dedicated scanners are now something of a niche need. Most people who own a scanner only ended up with one because it was attached to the home office printer they bought to print return labels. Since Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and scanner apps have improved over the last few years, plenty of users are likely to find that their phones make for a better scanning solution than bulky, lidded scanner beds do.

Digital scanning as we know it made its debut in 1957. Back then, Russell Kirsch from the National Institute of Standards and Technology created the first-ever digital image by scanning a photo of his three-month-old child. It was a mere 176 pixels on each side. Scanning technology has obviously improved by leaps and bounds since the '50s, but now that phones can serve as effective, pocket-sized, all-in-one tools for everyday use cases — including scanning — the need for a separate scanner has faded dramatically.

Document scanning is now baked into iPhones. You can scan a document using Apple's own Preview app, which is available on both iPhone and iPad. The app has a dedicated tool designed for digitizing your physical documents. It can detect a document, capture it, and then save it directly to your device. Users can then share the "scanned" file as a PDF or an image, or they can send the snapshot straight to a printer. On Android devices, you can access document scanning tools using the Google Drive app, as well as other third-party apps like Adobe Scan.