Should You Switch To A Smaller Physical Keyboard? Here's What Users Say

Sticking with the idea that keyboard size is a personal preference, one user claimed that the F row is outright useless, but commenters quickly sprang to the defense of this keyboard row. A person who uses their keyboard for working actually got rid of the 65% and had to switch to a 75% because they missed the F-keys. In one of the comments, a software developer agreed, saying that a 65% size is perfect for gaming, but a 75% size is much easier to use. A good rule of thumb, perhaps.

A 75% keyboard sports a function row, is easy to navigate, and you don't need to learn any hotkeys or combinations if you're switching from a full-sized version. Naturally, they may not look as sweet or be as compact as a 65% size, but if you prioritize function over space, then you'll be right at home with it. One user tried multiple versions, and after ditching a tenkeyless for a 75% and then a 65%, they maintain that the 75% is compact enough (it axes the media keys that many tenkeyless designs implement) and has a full F row.

When picking out a mechanical keyboard, the size absolutely matters because it will ultimately have a huge role in the comfort. It's also a matter of sacrifices. Full-sized keyboards are, in many cases, overkill for those who aren't working with numbers, but the further you shrink from a tenkeyless, the more functionality you lose in exchange for compactness. A 75% is a great option for professionals and gamers if the 65% seems simply too barren.