What's The Best Size Keyboard For Gaming?

There's no shortage of oddball gaming accessories that can provide a completely new way to play the games you love. Yet, some upgrades lack that panache but still certainly make a difference in how your gaming operates. For instance, something as simple as a desk mat can give your mouse extra real estate and make everything look a dash cooler. Same thing with buying a new keyboard — it unlocks a whole new vibe and feel.

However, many gamers get bogged down in the debate over whether mechanical or membrane keyboards are better. The type of click-clack absolutely matters, but you should also consider the form factor. So where to begin? Is there the best size keyboard for gaming?

Maybe the better question is which one is right for you. For example, a full-size keyboard (or 100%) is a solid pick if you'll also use it for work and can't live without the number pad. Since these models can be a bit bulky, something like the 1800 compact (96%) design compresses the layout but still keeps the numbery part. In case you feel the numpad is dead weight, the tenkeyless (TKL) offers a sleeker experience by completely dropping those extra keys. Options with fewer keys, like the 75% and 60%, are out there, too, but with those, it's a matter of how much downsizing you can tolerate.