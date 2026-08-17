5 Powerful iPhone Keyboard Alternatives To Try Instead Of Apple's

One of the things we do most on our phones, besides doom scrolling, is typing. We type long messages, passionate social media posts, and everyone has their own typing style. Some prefer to type with only one finger, others use their thumbs, and some would rather just swipe over the display. However, if you think the iPhone's main keyboard isn't enough, or it feels dumb after a new update, you might've decided to try different keyboard alternatives, such as Gboard by Google, Microsoft SwiftKey, or even Grammarly Keyboard.

These options, even though they require you to download additional software, can be better depending on your needs, whether because you never got used to Apple's main keyboard, or because you came over from the much more customizable Android world and now you can't go back to using a stock keyboard.

While I've tried several keyboards over the years, I tend to come back to Apple's main option because it feels like it integrates better with all the other company's devices I have. Besides that, there are several settings you can change on your iPhone Keyboard that can greatly improve your experience, like removing auto capitalize options, creating shortcuts for long words or sentences, or even teaching your keyboard how you like to type, so it understands that sometimes a typo isn't actually a typo, but a way you communicate with friends. Still, you might want to try these powerful iPhone keyboard alternatives before settling for Apple.