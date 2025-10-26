iPhone Users Are Frustrated With One iOS 26 Feature

The Liquid Glass design isn't the only novelty that iPhone users have to deal with in iOS 26. Various apps have received UI design changes that may require you to relearn how to use certain iPhone features. The menus look different, and you might struggle to find your footing when you first update from iOS 18 or buy one of the new iPhone 17 models that come with iOS 26 preinstalled. Also, battery life might have decreased on older iPhones running iOS 26.

If that's not enough, there's one more iOS 26 feature that appears to be causing a lot of frustration among users, and they might not realize they're dealing with a software problem rather than user error. The keyboard appears to be broken in iOS 26, which explains the increased number of errors in your writing, especially if you don't have autocorrect enabled.

YouTuber Michi NekoMichi recorded himself typing in slow-motion on an iPhone running iOS 26 to demonstrate the issue. He was hitting the right letters on the keyboard, but the iPhone registered the wrong ones. This wasn't an autocorrect issue, as the feature was disabled on his phone. Also, the keyboard's predictive functionality, where iOS adjusts key hitboxes to guess the intended letters, isn't a problem, as the UI shows the user is pressing the letter they want to type. For example, he typed the letter "U," but iOS 26 registered "J" or "H" instead, as you'll see in the video below.