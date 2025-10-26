iPhone Users Are Frustrated With One iOS 26 Feature
The Liquid Glass design isn't the only novelty that iPhone users have to deal with in iOS 26. Various apps have received UI design changes that may require you to relearn how to use certain iPhone features. The menus look different, and you might struggle to find your footing when you first update from iOS 18 or buy one of the new iPhone 17 models that come with iOS 26 preinstalled. Also, battery life might have decreased on older iPhones running iOS 26.
If that's not enough, there's one more iOS 26 feature that appears to be causing a lot of frustration among users, and they might not realize they're dealing with a software problem rather than user error. The keyboard appears to be broken in iOS 26, which explains the increased number of errors in your writing, especially if you don't have autocorrect enabled.
YouTuber Michi NekoMichi recorded himself typing in slow-motion on an iPhone running iOS 26 to demonstrate the issue. He was hitting the right letters on the keyboard, but the iPhone registered the wrong ones. This wasn't an autocorrect issue, as the feature was disabled on his phone. Also, the keyboard's predictive functionality, where iOS adjusts key hitboxes to guess the intended letters, isn't a problem, as the UI shows the user is pressing the letter they want to type. For example, he typed the letter "U," but iOS 26 registered "J" or "H" instead, as you'll see in the video below.
What to do about the iOS 26 keyboard bug
The video went viral on YouTube and Reddit soon after it was posted, suggesting the bug wasn't an isolated issue. "I was blaming 'Getting Old' for these ridiculous typos. I falsely accused poor typing! Feedback submitted," one frustrated Redditor responded in a thread. It's unclear how widespread the issue is, but I can attest to the keyboard issues in iOS 26. I've blamed myself for mistyping letters more frequently than before in recent months, also thinking I was getting old. It turns out it might be a bug Apple may need to address in a future update.
A different Redditor said they started a career as an iOS developer in 2018 and they had to switch to iPhone. "There are a bunch of things I liked more in Android, and some things I like more about iOS," they wrote. "But one thing that I HATE with all my soul is iOS's keyboard. Since the start. I don't know what they're doing at Cupertino, but this should have been the priority since iOS 10." Someone else complained that Apple "broke the keyboard or the word prediction system a few years ago already."
Unfortunately, as the YouTuber mentioned in his video, the only thing you can do is complain to Apple via its feedback portal and wait for the company to address the keyboard bug. Even so, there's no telling how long it'll take to fix this iOS 26 issue. It's worth noting that at the time of writing, Apple has yet to address the bug or even acknowledge its existence.