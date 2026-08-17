5 Useful Accessories GoPro Owners Swear By

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The humble action camera has been around for quite some time now, with the original GoPro Hero camera launching to the public back in 2004. Since then, the GoPro camera has seen a number of iterations released, with each looking to improve on what came before. Even today, many users are finding a number of fun uses for old GoPro cameras, showing just how versatile they really are.

With every new generation of GoPro, you can expect the release of various accessories to go along with it. There are dozens of attachments out there for all manner of purposes, from ocean outings to automotive action. But which accessories are the ones that owners swear by and always keep on them in their travel bag? Which accessories are the ones that every new GoPro user should pick up, lest they end up taking up space in a junk drawer, never to be used more than once? We dove deep and sought answers from actual users, action camera experts, and everyone in-between in order to put together a list of the GoPro accessories that users swear by.