5 Useful Accessories GoPro Owners Swear By
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The humble action camera has been around for quite some time now, with the original GoPro Hero camera launching to the public back in 2004. Since then, the GoPro camera has seen a number of iterations released, with each looking to improve on what came before. Even today, many users are finding a number of fun uses for old GoPro cameras, showing just how versatile they really are.
With every new generation of GoPro, you can expect the release of various accessories to go along with it. There are dozens of attachments out there for all manner of purposes, from ocean outings to automotive action. But which accessories are the ones that owners swear by and always keep on them in their travel bag? Which accessories are the ones that every new GoPro user should pick up, lest they end up taking up space in a junk drawer, never to be used more than once? We dove deep and sought answers from actual users, action camera experts, and everyone in-between in order to put together a list of the GoPro accessories that users swear by.
TELESIN Camera 360 Strap Mount
The GoPro camera is all about versatility, designed to handle just about any adventure that you take it on. This means using it in locations where a normal camera might not be as feasible. But to do so, you'll probably need a way to attach it to non-standard surfaces. With a flexible strap like the TELESIN Camera 360 Strap, you'll be ready to handle just about any shooting location.
This strap can be pulled to allow for flexible fixing onto all sorts of objects. Pull it around a pipe, post, or your handlebars to get that perfect shot or footage. You might be surprised at just what you can mount your GoPro to while still providing a secure fit. You can even stretch it around a fishing pole, giving you an awesome POV for your next outdoor video. Wrap it on a chain-link fence, around an oar, or even use it for bird watching. Users have used it to strap their camera to the frame of the bikes, and the windscreen of their motorcycle. This strap is an essential accessory, and one that can easily fit in any small travel bag so you'll never miss that perfect shot in any location.
FitStill Windslayer Cover Muffler
We sometimes forget that audio is just as important as video when capturing content. While the GoPro is capable of capturing audio, the quality of that audio really depends on the situation you're filming in. If you're trying to record action footage, chances are you are going to be dealing with a lot of wind. This wind can wreak havoc with GoPro audio, even if you're using newer models with more advanced audio noise suppression technology.
One accessory that was recommended in nearly every forum post and GoPro-focused video, was a windproof muffler like the FitStill Windslayer Cover Muffler. Reviews are almost universally positive, with some Amazon customers saying that it cut wind noise by upwards of 98%. Many shoppers consider a windscreen an essential accessory, especially for recording in noisy environments. The muffler itself is made of a lightweight foam that is resistant to deformation. It's been designed so that the foam itself will not impact video recording, while still having a number of cutouts allowing for access to all GoPro ports and buttons. It also comes with a custom battery slide cover, allowing you to charge while using it so you can keep shooting for longer.
K&F CONCEPT 4 Pack ND CPL Filter Set
GoPro cameras can capture some fantastic footage. I know this because my partner and I took one on a trip to Hawaii this summer, capturing some amazing memories on land and under the sea. While we loved everything about it, my partner felt that some of the footage wasn't as vivid as she remembered it, requiring some light touching up in editing — it was nothing that impacted the footage, just that the colors of the island didn't quite pop as much.
A lot of people feel the same way, which is why a good set of filters is an often recommended accessory. And the K&F CONCEPT 4 Pack ND CPL Filter Set is a great example of this. This four-pack of lens attachments is made of imported high definition AGC optical glass, and features a 28-layer nanometer coating. Each filter lens is specially designed for various purposes and for use in different types of daylight. They help to reduce reflections in the content you capture, while also enhancing color and contrast. If you are looking for your content to have some real pop, a filter kit is essential to have with you.
FitStill Underwater Waterproof Diving Housing
Action cameras like the GoPro are popular for action-based sports, but the most common place that I see them is while on vacation. I can't even begin to tell you how many GoPros I clocked while in Hawaii this summer, and the most common place I saw them was while at the beach. The one thing that everyone there had was an underwater housing in order to capture ocean life. The FitStill Underwater Waterproof Diving Housing is a recommended housing that helps protect your GoPro when in or around water.
This housing provides for up to 60 meters (196 feet) of depth protection, making it perfect for snorkeling, diving, and water-based activities. But it's also great for more than just taking on your next beach adventure. The FitStill housing also provides dust, mud, and snow protection for your GoPro, making this accessory much more versatile than you might first assume. It can be great for those who cycle in the rain, for example, because it adds an extra layer of protection to keep your GoPro from damage. Other Amazon customers love it for scuba diving, and another reviewer is a motorcycle rider, saying the housing saved their GoPro when their mount broke and the camera went flying.
TELESIN Street Grip Kit
The GoPro is a fantastic camera, but one that most people would consider to stay in the specialty market. The size and shape of the GoPro make using it as a more traditional camera a bit finicky. That's why you almost always see a GoPro in a case and mounted to some sort of accessory to make it work in specific situations. While the GoPro isn't designed to be a normal camera, it can actually act as a fantastic camera, especially with newer models that come with upgraded specs. In order to take advantage of the full power of the GoPro, you are going to want to get yourself something along the lines of the TELESIN Street Grip Kit.
The Street Grip Kit does a number of things to improve the usability of your GoPro. It provides a tough metal rabbit cage to protect your unit that doubles as a grip holder with shutter control. The larger case also helps to turn your GoPro into a more traditional camera shooting experience. Amazon customers say it helps to change how they use their GoPro, making it feel more like popular point-and-shoot cameras. It also adds additional mounts, allowing you to turn your GoPro into a content creation beast.
How we picked these accessories
With so many accessories for the GoPro camera on the market, we went as close to the source as possible in order to gain an understanding of which accessories are essential for someone looking to snag a GoPro camera. We looked to reviews on sites like Amazon and Best Buy to see what owners were buying and recommending to others through verified reviews. We also scoured various camera forums and threads on Reddit to find what real users were actually recommending to newcomers, and what accessories GoPro professionals always took with them. Lastly, we took into account the direct experience of the writer, someone who has used a GoPro and various accessories in the wild.