You Can Use iMessage On Your Android Phone Again Thanks To This App

Sunbird is a unified messaging Android app that combines multiple messaging services, including iMessage, Rich Communications Services (RCS), and SMS, together into one inbox. When messaging iOS devices through Sunbird's iMessage feature, Android users are granted a blue bubble, rather than the usual green RCS or SMS one, which allows them to have the same messaging experience as iPhone and Mac users. As a result, Sunbird users can more seamlessly participate in iMessage conversations with Apple users and have access to all iMessage features through Sunbird, including text effects, live stickers, message effects, text formatting, and more.

In 2022, when Sunbird was first released, messages between iOS and Android users were sent as SMS or MMS messages by default, meaning Android users couldn't utilize iMessage or participate in iMessage group chats. However, that changed in 2024 — after Sunbird was pulled from the Play Store — when Apple began supporting RCS messaging between Android and iOS users. This change allowed the former to access features previously reserved for iMessage, such as typing indicators, read receipts, and high-resolution media.

Does that mean Sunbird is irrelevant in 2026? While some Android users think so, that's not necessarily the case. RCS does give Android users access to several features available in iMessage, but it doesn't give them all iMessage features. Android users are still unable to use the message effects and inline text formatting features that are available through iMessage. In addition, some Android users have reported encountering compatibility issues when using RCS to message an iOS device, including problems with group chat messages, emojis, and sending videos.