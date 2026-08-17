The Unexpected Creature That Inspired A Breakthrough In 'Soft' Sensing Robots

When you think of robots, you probably imagine something silver, mechanical, or some kind of humanoid android. What you probably don't picture is a long, flexible tentacle complete with suction cups. But that's essentially exactly what the robotic arm developed by researchers at the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT) looks like.

The tentacular arm uses cleverly designed artificial suction cups that can estimate force intensity and direction, autonomously grab items, and sense contact. It achieves this by mimicking key functions in octopus's nervous system. Octopuses have what's known as a distributed nervous system, where their nerve cells are spread across different parts of the body — in this case, their tentacles — instead of being focused mostly in their spine and brain like it is in humans. That's what's thought to help make their movements so dexterous, complex, and sophisticated; remarkably useful traits for creatures intelligent enough to build their own so-called underwater cities.

Much like in a real octopus' body, the robotic arm's suction cups make it possible for the tentacle to process signals in real-time without having to relay the information to another, centralized control system. In the robot arm's case, it uses miniature tactile sensors known as optoelectronic mechanosensors that allow it to move or grasp objects in response to touch. The sensors achieve this using a combination of light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and phototransistors, which interpret direction and force using light reflection, with a degree of accuracy and sensitivity that advances previous research in the field substantially.