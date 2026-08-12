You Need To Update ASUS Armoury Crate Now - Here's Why
Per a public security bulletin, several ASUS software tools should be updated as soon as possible for "optimal protection" following the discovery of a new security vulnerability. You can read more about the bulletin on ASUS's security portal or in the CVE record (CVE-2026-8917). The tools affected are ASUS GPU Tweak III, GPU Tweak II, AI Suite3, and VGAdll, a component "used by" Armoury Crate. For those who don't know or don't use these tools, ASUS' Armoury Crate is a system app to help manage branded PCs and internal components, such as those included in ROG and TUF gaming laptops or systems. The other tools mentioned achieve something similar; GPU Tweak III is a tuning tool for ASUS GPUs.
CVE rates the vulnerability as high severity with a score of 8.4 out of 10, so you probably don't want to avoid the update for too long if you're using the toolset. If exploited, this issue "could allow a local user to escalate privileges on the system," which would presumably enable some pretty nasty stuff if dastardly individuals are involved. You can update by downloading the latest packages from the ASUS Support page. You can type the name of the software tool you need in the search bar and then select it as a product, like "Armoury Crate."
This isn't the first time vulnerabilities have been discovered in Armoury Crate. It's worth mentioning that, depending on your computer's hardware, there are quite a few alternatives if you want a tool that does the same. G-Helper is a lightweight and open-source alternative, for example. You can use other tools like OpenRGB for lighting, or Fan Control for, well, adjusting fans. However, compatibility will differ from system to system.
ASUS has patched similar vulnerabilities in the past
As mentioned, ASUS has previously updated the same software tools when vulnerabilities were discovered, like Armoury Crate alongside its other offerings. You can easily find multiple examples in the ASUS Security Advisory hub; however, July of 2025 saw a particularly significant response from the support team. During that time, ASUS fixed issues in various routers and its software tools like MyASUS, DriverHub, and Armoury Crate.
Despite these discoveries, ASUS is fairly proactive about keeping its software tools secure. That continued support is one of the reasons why owners say premium ASUS laptops tend to last and are quite reliable. ASUS isn't the only company that handles things this way. MSI also issues product security advisories, and both Lenovo and Dell do the same for broad computing categories, including commercial systems.
Who's pulling the strings for ASUS, specifically, though? The company is Taiwan-based, and unlike some of its biggest competitors, it is not owned by a single parent company but is instead publicly traded under ASUSTek Computer Inc., not to be confused with Acer, which is a completely different brand. You might be surprised to hear what the name "Asus" stands for and where it comes from. I sure was. It's a shortened version of "Pegasus," the winged mystical horse of Greek legend.