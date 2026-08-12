You Need To Update ASUS Armoury Crate Now - Here's Why

Per a public security bulletin, several ASUS software tools should be updated as soon as possible for "optimal protection" following the discovery of a new security vulnerability. You can read more about the bulletin on ASUS's security portal or in the CVE record (CVE-2026-8917). The tools affected are ASUS GPU Tweak III, GPU Tweak II, AI Suite3, and VGAdll, a component "used by" Armoury Crate. For those who don't know or don't use these tools, ASUS' Armoury Crate is a system app to help manage branded PCs and internal components, such as those included in ROG and TUF gaming laptops or systems. The other tools mentioned achieve something similar; GPU Tweak III is a tuning tool for ASUS GPUs.

CVE rates the vulnerability as high severity with a score of 8.4 out of 10, so you probably don't want to avoid the update for too long if you're using the toolset. If exploited, this issue "could allow a local user to escalate privileges on the system," which would presumably enable some pretty nasty stuff if dastardly individuals are involved. You can update by downloading the latest packages from the ASUS Support page. You can type the name of the software tool you need in the search bar and then select it as a product, like "Armoury Crate."

This isn't the first time vulnerabilities have been discovered in Armoury Crate. It's worth mentioning that, depending on your computer's hardware, there are quite a few alternatives if you want a tool that does the same. G-Helper is a lightweight and open-source alternative, for example. You can use other tools like OpenRGB for lighting, or Fan Control for, well, adjusting fans. However, compatibility will differ from system to system.