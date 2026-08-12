Android Auto And Apple CarPlay Are Finally Coming To Boats In 2026
For quite some time, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay have been an excellent companion for road trips, helping everyone navigate busy highways and byways, but what you couldn't do, at least until now that is, is use the platform to navigate the high seas. Thanks to a partnership between boat makers Crest Marine and its subsidiary Balise Pontoons and Savvy Navy, a leading marine navigation app, factory-based water navigation systems will be included with select vessels. More specifically, those water navigation systems will also be equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an industry first.
It's worth noting that neither Google Maps nor Apple Maps offer nautical navigation. That's where Savvy Navy come into play, which is often hailed as the "Google Maps for boats" by those who use it. Most of the Android Auto features to look forward to here, will extend the functionality of onboard dash and technology units, and keep in mind that there are a few underrated CarPlay features that boaters will now have access to, as well. Imagine it like how you'd use an in-car dash system with access to phone calls, contacts, messages, and popular apps, which in this case leans heavily toward Savvy Navy. This support gives boaters access to a "seamless, intuitive experience at the helm," and it will also be interesting to see which other boat manufacturers expand on this idea and eventually offer similar functionality.
Which boats are getting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay?
According to the press release, all new pontoon boats made by Balise and certain models made by Crest Marine — both divisions of MasterCraft — will feature Savvy Navy compatibility starting in the 2027 model year. Also announced as part of the partnership, if you buy a 2027 model with CarPlay or Android Auto support you'll also get access to Savvy Navy's Premium service tier, which provides full access to the suite of features available through the app. That includes navigation help, wave data, tidal data, charts, weather information, nearby vessels, and much more.
Crest Marine also showed off the new technology at a recent annual dealer meeting, with hands-on demonstrations of Savvy Navy's nautical charts and features. Customers will also be able to use the navigation systems for smart water routing, GPS tracking, tidal data, and weather forecasting. These features will be a big help for boaters planning trips on the water.
Given that Savvy Navy, and apps like it, have existed for some time, this isn't the first time boaters and seafarers have had access to navigation tech. Just like you can use an old tablet as an Android Auto head unit in cars that don't have a dash display, boaters have been able to carry phones or tablets to access many apps like this in the past. The Crest Marine solution will see a factory-installed unit that has the capabilities and support right off the production line.