Android Auto And Apple CarPlay Are Finally Coming To Boats In 2026

For quite some time, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay have been an excellent companion for road trips, helping everyone navigate busy highways and byways, but what you couldn't do, at least until now that is, is use the platform to navigate the high seas. Thanks to a partnership between boat makers Crest Marine and its subsidiary Balise Pontoons and Savvy Navy, a leading marine navigation app, factory-based water navigation systems will be included with select vessels. More specifically, those water navigation systems will also be equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an industry first.

It's worth noting that neither Google Maps nor Apple Maps offer nautical navigation. That's where Savvy Navy come into play, which is often hailed as the "Google Maps for boats" by those who use it. Most of the Android Auto features to look forward to here, will extend the functionality of onboard dash and technology units, and keep in mind that there are a few underrated CarPlay features that boaters will now have access to, as well. Imagine it like how you'd use an in-car dash system with access to phone calls, contacts, messages, and popular apps, which in this case leans heavily toward Savvy Navy. This support gives boaters access to a "seamless, intuitive experience at the helm," and it will also be interesting to see which other boat manufacturers expand on this idea and eventually offer similar functionality.