You Can Now Use Your Old Tablet As An Android Auto Head Unit - Here's How

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Old tablets are great for binge-watching the latest Netflix series, but that's not the only way to put it to good use. If you drive an old car, one of the best ideas for repurposing your old Android tablet is to set it up as a DIY Android Auto head unit. For this project, all you need is one app: Headunit Revived.

It's an open-source app that acts as the Android Auto receiver, similar to the built-in dashboard display on modern cars. It even works the same way — connect your Android phone to the head unit via a USB cable or Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, and you should be able to navigate with Google Maps on the screen. Other essential Android Auto apps like Spotify, Facebook Messenger, and Google Calendar will also be accessible to you. That means you won't have to buy an expensive head unit for your car; just set it up with an old Android tablet running Headunit Revived.

Headunit Revived is actually available on both Android tablets and phones, as long as the device is updated to at least Android 4.1. You can download the app for a one-time fee of $4 on the Play Store. If you're comfortable, you can also install the app for free using the APK file from the project's GitHub page. Aside from Android devices, you can use Headunit Revived on old Amazon Fire tablets as well. Just install it from the Amazon Appstore for a one-time fee of $4.70. We'll walk you through the process of getting Headunit Revived up and running on your old Android/Amazon Fire tablet.