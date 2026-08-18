The Motorola foldable phones, under its revived Motorola Razr branding and upgraded specs, launched in 2020. Back then, Motorola claimed that the foldable was good for around 200,000 folds. However, in a CNET durability test, finding that the phone gave out after 27,000 folds. Motorola blamed the testing machine at the time and said it wasn't "indicative of what consumers will experience."

Things haven't changed much in the years since. NEG, the company making the display "glass" for Motorola's then-newest Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra, still rated the technology capable of withstanding 200,000 "cycle" bends. Meanwhile, other foldable phones, like the Samsung Z Flip, have made similar promises. One reason companies have stuck to that 200,000 folds number is that it equates to more than 100 folds a day, every day, for five years.

In BGR's reviews of Motrola's Razr in 2026, the hinge was a highlight of the design, which we said made it the only foldable to get at its price of around $800. The larger Razr Fold had a crease wasn't distracting or noticeable except at some angles, making it a worthwhile "complete foldable package."