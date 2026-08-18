How Many Times Can You Fold Your Motorola Razr?
The Motorola foldable phones, under its revived Motorola Razr branding and upgraded specs, launched in 2020. Back then, Motorola claimed that the foldable was good for around 200,000 folds. However, in a CNET durability test, finding that the phone gave out after 27,000 folds. Motorola blamed the testing machine at the time and said it wasn't "indicative of what consumers will experience."
Things haven't changed much in the years since. NEG, the company making the display "glass" for Motorola's then-newest Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra, still rated the technology capable of withstanding 200,000 "cycle" bends. Meanwhile, other foldable phones, like the Samsung Z Flip, have made similar promises. One reason companies have stuck to that 200,000 folds number is that it equates to more than 100 folds a day, every day, for five years.
In BGR's reviews of Motrola's Razr in 2026, the hinge was a highlight of the design, which we said made it the only foldable to get at its price of around $800. The larger Razr Fold had a crease wasn't distracting or noticeable except at some angles, making it a worthwhile "complete foldable package."
Expect around 200,000 folds, but be normal with it
While Motorola isn't prominently trumpeting folding statistics for the latest devices in its marketing materials, it has told reportedly told several publications covered in multiple that its 2025 phone, the Motorola Razr Ultra, can reach 400,000 folds. If we speculate, it's possible that something introduced in that phone will carry over into future generations, but Motorola hasn't said anything directly.
In 2025, Samsung said it had created an OLED panel that lasts 500,000 folds, which was then used in that year's Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. While an OLED panel is only one component of the phone's screen, Samsung highlighted the durability as a selling point. The company said it improved the brightness for its Z Fold 8 Ultra, but hasn't provided updated folding specs otherwise. Motorola, meanwhile, hasn't yet said how many folds its latest screens can survive.