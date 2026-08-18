If Apple Maps Can't Find Your Location, Try This

Apple Maps has been the default mapping app on the iPhone since its release in 2012, and despite an initial rollout fiasco, the service has become the biggest competitor to Google Maps as the best navigation app you should use. Apple offers a variety of features for its maps app in various locations, including step-by-step navigation, cycling information, and directions to EV charging points. However, if you're having issues with the app, there are settings you can toggle to fix when it can't find your location, and there are ways to send in corrections when a map has mislabeled or outdated information.

When it comes to fixing its ability to find your location, Apple says to check three settings to make sure the Maps app is working correctly:

Make sure the Location Services feature is turned on and active. Open Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services and check that the toggle is green. Then, scroll down to the Maps app, and tap into its settings to ensure location services access is set to "While Using the App or Widgets." Having correct date and time on your device can play a role in working with GPS signals. Navigate to Settings > General > Date & Time and toggle to Set Automatically. Make sure you have an active data connection by checking Settings > Wi-Fi or Settings > Cellular and selecting your network or active mobile plan. Toggling them off and then on can also sometimes help.

Once location permissions, network connectivity, and system time work as expected, Maps should be able to display your location. Apple also recommends users to close the Maps app and reopen it, or even restart the phone to ensure that everything is back into place, as sometimes these settings might not get into effect immediately. (You can even restart an iPhone without using the power button, if you wish.)