The World's First Mobile Phone Call Was A Perfect Example Of '70s Tech Rivalry

The first mobile phone call ever made happened on April 3, 1973. Dr. Martin Cooper, who worked as an engineer at Motorola, made the historic move when he called Joel Engel, his rival at Bell Laboratories. Dr. Cooper informed Engel that he was placing the call from a "personal, handheld portable cell phone," but all he heard back was silence as he presumes he had left his competitor speechless.

Back then, the two companies were duking it out for innovation in the space, and this first mobile phone call was Dr. Cooper's subtle way of telling his competitor that he won. He achieved what both companies had been setting out to do, which was take the concept of calling mobile. The move was indicative of an era that was defined by tech innovations, and the 1970s also saw the beginnings of rivalries between companies like Apple and Microsoft, AMD and Intel, and Nintendo and Sega.

Many cellphone brands have come and gone since then, but the biggest rivalry today is arguably between Apple and Samsung. Apple exists in its own silo, while Samsung ranks among the best Android phone brands. But back then, it wasn't about one-upping with features and designs like it is today. It was about creating technologies that would pave the way for the smartphone as we know it. Nowadays, cellphones have evolved so much that making voice calls is the least exciting thing we do on a daily basis, but Dr. Cooper's not-so-subtle gloating was more than warranted.