If You Think Mobile Phones Are Expensive Now, You Won't Believe What They Cost In The '80s

It's fascinating how accessible and affordable today's tech really is. Take television sets as an example. Some of the more iconic TVs from the '80s, like the 27-inch Sony Trinitron, could cost as much as $850 at the time — adjusted for inflation, that's around $2,500. Sure, paying the equivalent of $2,500 on a TV today seems excessive, but it's not out of the question. The same can't be said for cellphones, which were still in their infancy stage during the Reagan Era. The Motorola DynaTAC 8000X, also known as The Brick, is the grandfather of all mobile phones, and when it went on sale in 1984, it was priced at $3,995. That would be like spending $12,804 on a phone today!

Watch any '80s film, and you'll quickly notice that only the flashiest characters used those large cellphones. But it wasn't just the phone itself that was ridiculously priced. If you wanted to actually use the phone, that required a flat monthly fee of $50 ($160 today), while calls would run you up to $0.40 ($1.28 today) per minute during busy hours. The entire package is enough to make this $5,400 Android phone look affordable in comparison.