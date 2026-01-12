This $5,400 Android Phone Proves Rich People Will Buy Almost Anything

If you are wondering what kind of smartphone rich people would buy, take a look at the $5,400 Agent Q Stitched Calfskin Collector's Edition Android from Vertu. With features like a 24/7 concierge, Swiss components, and an AI-first approach to phone capabilities, it's meant to appeal to an audience that takes pride in the brands they carry.

Vertu has been around since 1998, and the company has embraced technology changes over the years. Along with smartphones, Vertu offers high-end watches, smart rings, earbuds, and phone cases. You can shop for these items through Vertu's online store, but if you want to walk into a physical store, you may be out of luck. There are less than 20 locations around the world, with most of them in Europe and Asia.

For many Americans, smartphones already feel quite expensive, and price hikes for flagships like the Galaxy S26 are on the horizon. Spending over $5,000 on one can easily seem like a waste of money. Are you actually getting anything unique on this Agent Q Android that you can't get with any other phone, or are you just paying for the brand name? It turns out there are a host of special features that come with the price, but for some it may not feel worth it.