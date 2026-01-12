This $5,400 Android Phone Proves Rich People Will Buy Almost Anything
If you are wondering what kind of smartphone rich people would buy, take a look at the $5,400 Agent Q Stitched Calfskin Collector's Edition Android from Vertu. With features like a 24/7 concierge, Swiss components, and an AI-first approach to phone capabilities, it's meant to appeal to an audience that takes pride in the brands they carry.
Vertu has been around since 1998, and the company has embraced technology changes over the years. Along with smartphones, Vertu offers high-end watches, smart rings, earbuds, and phone cases. You can shop for these items through Vertu's online store, but if you want to walk into a physical store, you may be out of luck. There are less than 20 locations around the world, with most of them in Europe and Asia.
For many Americans, smartphones already feel quite expensive, and price hikes for flagships like the Galaxy S26 are on the horizon. Spending over $5,000 on one can easily seem like a waste of money. Are you actually getting anything unique on this Agent Q Android that you can't get with any other phone, or are you just paying for the brand name? It turns out there are a host of special features that come with the price, but for some it may not feel worth it.
Special features of the Vertu Agent Q smartphone
This Agent Q phone is made with calfskin and comes packaged in a very fancy leather box, to make opening it feel like a special experience. Notable storage specs include 16GB RAM and up to 1TB ROM. It weighs 262 grams and has dual stereo speakers, however reviews suggest that the sound quality of these speakers do leave something to be desired compared to more affordably priced options like an iPhone. Though it boasts a triple-lens camera with a 50MP main lens and mechanical zoom, the latest iPhone 17 Pro camera upgrades include an all-new 48MP 4X sensor.
With the Vertu phone, you have access to a personal, human concierge at any moment to answer your questions and do things for you, like book hotels or purchase airline tickets. The company says it is the world's first AI Agent phone, meaning there is no specific app you have to open, AI is simply integrated within it. Other highlighted features include a "Falcon-wing" SIM chamber and 320 hand-assembled stainless steel components.
Should you buy a Vertu phone?
Most people may not want to pay $5,400 for a phone, considering there are plenty of excellent smartphones for under $600 that also make calls, send texts, and have access to the internet. The Vertu Agent Q Calfskin Edition does come in a very fancy box that can make you feel rich, but in the end it's just packaging. Vertu works to justify the cost of this smartphone with its personal concierge service and hardware features like a Swiss hinge mechanism and gold plating.
The AI capabilities of the phone, including private bank integration for money management, should also appeal to Vertu's wealthy target demographic. If you have $5,400 to burn, the Agent Q may seem worth the cost. Not just anyone is going to carry around the Vertu England brand and it does feature impressive build quality. As they say, you get what you pay for when it comes to quality. However, at some point you have to wonder when you are paying too much for a smartphone.