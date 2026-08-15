Mahershala Ali's Apple TV Sci-Fi Movie Is A Gem You Probably Missed
As opposed to the beloved coming-of-age drama "Moonlight" — which brought Mahershala Ali worldwide recognition and an Academy Award in 2017 – his low-key sci-fi drama on Apple TV, "Swan Song," flew under the radar, like other Apple TV sci-fi shows, and premiered without fanfare in 2021. Most people still have no idea this film exists, which can be because it only received a limited theatrical release before it was unceremoniously added to the streamer's library.
But it also has something to do with the fact that Benjamin Cleary's feature debut is a slow-flowing, quiet, and profoundly contemplative meditation on one's mortality, self-identity, and the legacy we leave behind. "Swan Song" follows Cameron Turner (Ali), a dying man in the near future, who keeps his terminal diagnosis from his family in order to secretly undergo a procedure to clone himself without his wife and son knowing, sparing them from the devastating pain of grief. As he's informed by Dr. Jo Scott (Glenn Close), the woman in charge at the remote facility called Arra Labs, his clone will possess every single personality trait, memory, and even the subconscious thoughts that Cameron ever had.
But the one condition he has to honor, no matter what, is that he can't tell his wife (or anyone else he knows) what he's about to go through. Over the nearly 2-hour movie, the audience sees him grapple internally with this decision and constantly question whether it is the ethical thing to do instead of telling the truth and leaving the world surrounded by the people who love him.
Swan Song is another showcase of Mahershala Ali's singular talent and why he's one of the best actors of his generation
Despite featuring a small but excellent cast including Ali, Close, Naomi Harris, Awkwafina, and Nyasha Hateni, in addition to an overwhelming amount of praise coming from critics (the feature currently holds an 80% rating on Rotten Tomatoes), "Swan Song" has never really found a larger audience. This is somewhat understandable in comparison to Ali's more popular works (like "Green Book," "True Detective," or "Leaving the World Behind") that stood out for various reasons. But while "Swan Song" is unflashy, modest, and irrefutably pensive, it also sees the actor at the top of his game.
Once again, he channels that special combination of silent intensity and moving tenderness that only he can do. Especially because here he acts for two, as his character is at one point allowed to meet his future replacement and engage in mind-bending interactions. Watching him traverse this process that will eventually separate him from his family and make him die alone is extremely moving thanks to Ali's inherent relatability. He's so good that you can't help but put yourself in his shoes, feel all the upsetting emotional turmoil, and wonder what you would do in this odd situation.
And Cleary's immersive and melancholy direction (setting up a plausible yet different future world from the one you live in) aptly underlines Ali's lead performance to dominate the film from the first minute to the last. If you missed "Swan Song" in 2021, and appreciate contemplative dramas with a tinge of science fiction and stellar performances, you should definitely give it a chance. It certainly qualifies as one of those hidden gems that viewers tend to discover late and out of nowhere.