Mahershala Ali's Apple TV Sci-Fi Movie Is A Gem You Probably Missed

As opposed to the beloved coming-of-age drama "Moonlight" — which brought Mahershala Ali worldwide recognition and an Academy Award in 2017 – his low-key sci-fi drama on Apple TV, "Swan Song," flew under the radar, like other Apple TV sci-fi shows, and premiered without fanfare in 2021. Most people still have no idea this film exists, which can be because it only received a limited theatrical release before it was unceremoniously added to the streamer's library.

But it also has something to do with the fact that Benjamin Cleary's feature debut is a slow-flowing, quiet, and profoundly contemplative meditation on one's mortality, self-identity, and the legacy we leave behind. "Swan Song" follows Cameron Turner (Ali), a dying man in the near future, who keeps his terminal diagnosis from his family in order to secretly undergo a procedure to clone himself without his wife and son knowing, sparing them from the devastating pain of grief. As he's informed by Dr. Jo Scott (Glenn Close), the woman in charge at the remote facility called Arra Labs, his clone will possess every single personality trait, memory, and even the subconscious thoughts that Cameron ever had.

But the one condition he has to honor, no matter what, is that he can't tell his wife (or anyone else he knows) what he's about to go through. Over the nearly 2-hour movie, the audience sees him grapple internally with this decision and constantly question whether it is the ethical thing to do instead of telling the truth and leaving the world surrounded by the people who love him.